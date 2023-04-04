Bruins Buzz - April 4

LAST WEEK The Providence Bruins extended their winning streak to eight games with a 4-3 shootout win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, as Samuel Asselin, Luke Toporowski, and Fabian Lysell all scored in regulation. The win streak came to a close with a 5-0 loss in Hartford on Friday. The P-Bruins fell to the Islanders 5-2 on Saturday, with Justin Brazeau and John Beecher tallying the only goals.

LOHREI TIME The Providence Bruins signed defenseman Mason Lohrei to an Amatuer Tryout last week and he is likely to make his professional debut this week. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman spent two seasons at the Ohio State University, where he posted 61 points on eight goals in 71 career games. The Verona, WI, native led the Buckeyes to a NCAA Quarterfinal appearance this season. Lohrei was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

COACH ON LOHREI "One attribute that stands out is Mason's poise with the puck. He skates really well and he has length. He is a presence. He sees the game really well and has great vision. We'll take it day-by-day and keep growing his game." - Head Coach Ryan Mougenel

UP NEXT The Providence Bruins will host the Hershey Bears in the battle for first place in the Atlantic Division on Wednesday at 7:05 P.M. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton comes to town for a clash with the Penguins at 7:05 P.M. The week concludes with a home contest against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday at 7:05 P.M.

TEAM LEADERS Goals: Merkulov (23) Assists: Carrick (34) Points: Merkulov (52) +/-: Beecher (+9) PIM: Wagner (65)

GAA: Bussi (2.42) Save %: Bussi (.923) Wins: Bussi (20)

TEAM STATS RECORD: 40-16-8-2 DIVISON RANK: 2nd Atlantic GOALS FOR: 198 GOALS AGAINST: 181 PP: 18.0% (49/272) PK: 83.1% (42/248) TOP SCORER: Merkulov (23-29-52)

