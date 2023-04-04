Anaheim Ducks Reassign Andrej Sustr to San Diego
April 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Andrej Sustr to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), has appeared in 361 career NHL games with Anaheim and Tampa Bay, recording 11-58=69 points with 163 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-7, 217-pound blueliner recorded five assists (0-5=5) with Anaheim in 2021-22. This marks his third stint with Anaheim, including 2021-22 (0-5=5 points in 23 games) and 2018-19 (five appearances).
Acquired by the Ducks with Nikita Nesterenko and a 2025 fourth-round selection in the NHL Draft from Minnesota for John Klingberg, Sustr has combined for 3-11=14 points with a +10 rating in 46 AHL games with San Diego and Iowa. Sustr has earned 1-1=2 points and six PIM in seven games with the Gulls after beginning the season with Iowa, recording 2-10=12 points with a +12 rating and 35 PIM in 39 games. The Plzen, Czechia native has appeared in 130 career AHL games with San Diego, Iowa and Syracuse, collecting 8-28=36 points with a +5 rating and 103.
