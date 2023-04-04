Monsters Recall Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Florida Everblades

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters recalled defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from the ECHL's Florida Everblades. In seven appearances for Cleveland this season, LeBlanc posted 14 penalty minutes and added 1-9-10 with 43 penalty minutes in 46 appearances for Florida and the Kalamazoo Wings this year.

A 6'0", 172 lb. left-shooting native of Quebec, QC, LeBlanc, 27, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (197th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Monsters on June 30, 2022. In 35 career AHL appearances for the Belleville Senators and Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23, LeBlanc logged 0-3-3 with 31 penalty minutes. In 65 career ECHL appearances for Kalamazoo and Florida spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, LeBlanc registered 2-14-16 with 49 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, LeBlanc contributed 9-45-54 with 56 penalty minutes and a +21 rating in 85 USports appearances for the University of New Brunswick spanning three seasons from 2017-20, helping claim the 2017-18 and 2018-19 USports Championships and the 2018-19 USports University Cup Championship. LeBlanc was also named to the 2018-19 USports Second All-Star Team. In 291 career QMJHL appearances for the Saint John Sea Dogs and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles spanning five seasons from 2012-17, LeBlanc logged 33-131-164 with 296 penalty minutes and a +14 rating and wore the captain's "C" for Saint John in 2014-15 and Cape Breton in 2016-17.

