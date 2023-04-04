By the Numbers: April 4

April 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights are finishing up their season with a stretch of six games, three at home and three on the road. Let's take a look at some of the key numbers going into this last part of the season:

200: Forward Gage Quinney recorded his 200th career AHL point on March 24 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He assisted on Sakari Manninen's second goal of the night. He surpassed that milestone in the same game, with an unassisted goal later in the period, and currently stands at 207 career AHL points.

3: Forward Sakari Manninen recorded his first career AHL hat trick with a three-goal performance on March 24 against Coachella. He scored two goals in the first period, the first assisted by Quinney and the second by Quinney and defenseman Daniil Miromanov, before completing the hat trick with a goal midway through the second period. Captain Brayden Pachal collected the assist on his third goal.

1: Goaltender Jordan Papirny made his first start in the AHL on March 17 against the Bakersfield Condors. He stopped 33 of 34 shots for a save percentage of .971 that evening.

10: Defenseman Lukas Cormier scored his tenth goal of the season on March 25 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. This has tied him for second overall in goals among rookie defensemen in the AHL. He is fourth overall in points among rookie defensemen.

