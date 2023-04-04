Toronto Marlies Visit Hartford Wolf Pack in Midweek Matchup

The Toronto Marlies kick off their final road trip of the regular season with a stop in Hartford on Wednesday night. This will be the final regular season matchup between the two teams. Toronto won the first game 3-2 in overtime back on March 11th.

Currently, Toronto sits 3rd overall in the Eastern Conference with a 41-21-3-2 record, while Hartford is in 10th place with a 31-25-4-7 record on the season.

Both teams head into Wednesday's game with a win. Toronto is coming off a 6-2 win over the Belleville Senators on Sunday, while Hartford is coming off a 5-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Alex Steeves who has 48 points (18G, 30A) in 60 games, and Noel Hoefenmayer who earned his 10th multipoint game of the season on Sunday. On the Wolf Pack side, Jonny Brodzinski leads the way with 46 points (21G, 25A).

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

