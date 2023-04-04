Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Grant Cruikshank

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Grant Cruikshank to a one-year AHL contract. He will be on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Cruikshank, 24, recorded 38 points (23 goals, 15 assists) through 41 games with St. Cloud State University (NCAA) this season. The Delafield, Wisconsin native began his NCAA career with Colorado College, collecting 45 points (30 goals, 15 assists) in 90 games through three seasons and was captain from 2019 to 2021. Cruikshank also appeared in 33 games with the University of Minnesota in the 2021-22 season, registering seven goals and eight assists.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 10 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Victor Mete, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

