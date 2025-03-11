Checkers Recall Dennis Cesana from Ghost Pirates

March 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ahead of their extended road swing, the Checkers have recalled Dennis Cesana from Savannah.

Cesana, 26, ranks second on the Ghost Pirates with 50 points (14g, 36a) in 54 games. That total also makes him the second-highest scoring defenseman in the ECHL, while his 36 helpers rank fourth among league blue liners.

The Rhode Island native has appeared in four games for Charlotte this season and recorded one assist. Over his career, Cesana has posted 14 points (1g, 13a) in 82 AHL games for the Checkers.

Starting with Wednesday's tilt in Rochester, the Checkers are on the road for their next six contests as the travel through the North Division. With the addition of Cesana, the Checkers are heading into the trip with eight available skaters on their blue line.

