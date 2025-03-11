Belleville Sens and Quinte Museum of Natural History Announce "Fossils and Faceoffs Night"

BELLEVILLE, ON - Get ready to explore and score with the Belleville Senators and the Quinte Museum of Natural History, as they team up to host "Fossils & Faceoffs Night" on Saturday, April 5, 2025, when the Sens take on the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at CAA Arena.

Along with the on-ice excitement, as the Senators continue to push for a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans will also be able to learn more about one of the Quinte Region's newest educational attractions, get their hands on prehistoric fossils from the QMNH collection, and have a chance to snag some in-game giveaways as well.

"We're thrilled to bring the wonders of natural history to CAA Arena," said QMNH Executive Director Deanna Way. "Fossils & Faceoffs Night is a fantastic way to connect with the community, blending the excitement of hockey with the thrill of discovery. Fans will have the chance to experience ancient creatures, explore fascinating fossils, and learn more about our museum- all while cheering on their team."

"It's really exciting to be able to begin another new partnership and bring something fresh and unique to the game night experience," says Belleville Sens Sr. Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships Marie Pineault. "We're so lucky to have a facility like the QMNH less than 25 minutes from CAA Arena and we're proud to be able to shed a light on their programming and provide enriching and educational experiences for our fans, at the rink, and in the community."

The Quinte Museum of Natural History is located at 99 Dufferin Avenue in Quinte West with current exhibits including "Diving Deep: A Tale of Whales Through Time", "Lights, Camera, Action: Tyrannosaurs in Film", and "Fossilized Quinte" showcasing a selection of million-year-old fossils found right her in the Bay of Quinte Region.

Tickets for Fossils & Faceoffs Night on Saturday, April 5, 2025, against the Rochester Americans and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

