Griffins Acquire Nikolai Knyzhov from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

March 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday acquired defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov (NIH-koh-ligh kih-NEE-zhawv) from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in exchange for future considerations.

Knyzhov had seven points (2-5-7), 19 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 14 appearances with the Penguins in addition to one assist in six games with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. The 26-year-old skated with the San Jose Sharks organization from 2019-24, splitting time between the NHL with the Sharks and the AHL with the Barracuda. The 6-foot-3 defenseman registered his best AHL season in 2023-24 with San Jose when he logged 14 points (3-11-14), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating in a career-high 40 games. In the AHL, Knyzhov has 28 points (6-22-28), 72 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating in 106 career outings.

At the NHL level, the Kemerovo, Russia, native has 12 points (3-9-12), 55 penalty minutes and a minus-29 rating in 81 games with San Jose. During the 2020-21 campaign, Knyzhov accumulated career-high totals in games played (56), goals (2), assists (8), points (10), and penalty minutes (39). He made his NHL debut on March 7, 2020 against Ottawa and later bagged his first NHL point with an assist on Feb. 9, 2021 at Los Angeles.

Knyzhov also spent two seasons as a pro in Russia, splitting time between the VHL (second division) and KHL. In the VHL from 2017-19 with SKA-Neva St. Petersburg, he amassed 11 points (3-8-11), 38 penalty minutes and a plus-26 rating in 79 career regular-season games. He also suited up for three games in 2018-19 with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, the top pro league in Russia.

