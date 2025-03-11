Ads Annual Charity Game Slated for Sunday

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are excited to hold their annual Charity Game on Sunday, March 16th when they host the Rockford IceHogs at 3 pm at Panther Arena.

The Admirals will drastically reduce the ticket prices, selling tickets for as little as $8. Then the team will donate $3 from the discounted tickets, as well as all regular priced seats, to Children's Wisconsin. With a capacity of over 9,000 people at Panther Arena, the team stands to give over $27,000 to Children's.

"Giving back to our community is one of the most important things that we do as an organization," said Admirals owner Harris Turer. "The work that Children's Wisconsin does for kids and their families is truly remarkable and it is our honor to be able to contribute to their efforts."

This is the 19th season that the Admirals have held a charity game, raising over $500,000 in that time for local charities like Children's Wisconsin, the MACC Fund, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Fans can order tickets for the Charity Game, or any Admirals game, by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at milwaukeeadmirals.com.

