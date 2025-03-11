Griffins to Play Seven of Next Eight at Home

March 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Joe Snively vs. the Milwaukee Admirals

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Brianna Nevins/Admirals)

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS (29-22-4-2) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (24-27-5-2) // Wed., March 12 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: 0-0-1-0 Overall, 0-0-0-0 Home. Second of two meetings overall, first and only at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 1-3-1-0 Overall, 1-1-0-0 Home

NHL Affiliation: New York Rangers

Noteworthy: The Griffins will host Hartford for just the third time in franchise history. The last Van Andel Arena meeting was on Dec. 16, 2022, with the Wolf Pack taking a 6-4 victory.

GRIFFINS vs. Milwaukee Admirals (30-18-4-5) // Fri., March 14 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: 3-4-0-0 Overall, 2-1-0-0 Home. Eighth of eight meetings overall, fourth of four at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 116-87-7-9-8 Overall, 63-40-2-3-3 Home

NHL Affiliation: Nashville Predators

Noteworthy: The Admirals, who sit in first place in the Central Division, are in search of their second straight division title. Entering the week, Milwaukee is in front of Texas by two points but has played three more games. Last season, the Admirals won the division by 11 points with a 47-22-2-1 record (.674).

GRIFFINS at Rockford IceHogs (24-25-5-1) // Sat., March 15 // 8 p.m. EDT // BMO Center

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM at 7:45 p.m. EDT

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: 3-2-0-0 Overall, 1-1-0-0 Away. Sixth of 12 meetings overall, third of six at the BMO Center

All-Time Series: 70-49-11-11 Overall, 28-31-5-6 Away

NHL Affiliation: Chicago Blackhawks

Noteworthy: The Griffins will play four of their final six road games against the IceHogs. Over the final 13 games of the regular season, Grand Rapids will meet Rockford seven times.

Need to Flip the Script: After going 3-7-1-0 in the month of February, the Griffins have started March with a 1-2-0-1 mark, collecting their only victory in a shootout at Manitoba on March 5. This stretch of games has seen the team fall to third place in the Central Division after being in first or a tie for first from Nov. 8-Feb. 7. However, the team now has points in five of its last eight games (3-3-1-1) and is just three points out of second place in the division. The Griffins have averaged 2.38 goals in their last 16 contests while allowing 3.81 tallies. In the last eight games, Grand Rapids has averaged 3.25 goals while allowing 3.88. Scoring at least three goals has been key for Grand Rapids, as it has a 24-2-0-1 mark (.907) when reaching at least three goals and a 5-20-4-1 (.250) record when it fails to do so. The defense, a usual strong spot for the Griffins, has allowed 3.15 goals per game since the start of the calendar year but is still ninth overall with 2.82 goals allowed per game this season. In addition to falling into third place in the division, Grand Rapids is now eighth in the Western Conference and 18th in the AHL with a 29-22-4-2 record and 64 points through 57 games. At the start of February, the Griffins were first in the division, second in the conference and fifth in the AHL.

No Ordinary Joe: As the team deals with a cold stretch and loss of offensive production, Joe Snively has been a bright spot for the squad as of late. Snively registered two points (1-1-2) in three games last week and now has five points (2-3-5) in his last six games. With a tally last Wednesday, Snively secured his first-career 20-goal season, beating out his previous career high of 15 in 2021-22 with the Hershey Bears. In addition to his career-best 20 goals, the 29-year-old has also bagged a career-high seven power-play goals. Snively (20-17-37 in 57 GP) ranks among the team leaders in points (T1st), assists (6th), goals (1st), power-play goals (1st), and power-play assists (T4th). Snively is in search of his third straight Calder Cup, which would put him in rare company, as only 11 players in league history have won three consecutive cups in the AHL and no one has reached this feat since the 1978 season.

Criss-Cross Applesauce: After being held without a goal in 21 straight games from Dec. 17-Feb. 15, Cross Hanas broke his drought on Feb. 25 at Texas and now has three goals in his last six games. He is also on a three-game point streak (2-1-3), which is tied for his season high (Oct. 25-27). Through 51 appearances this season, the third-year pro has 16 points (9-7-16), 26 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating, tying his career-high mark of nine goals set during his rookie campaign in 2022-23. Hanas, selected with the 55th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2020, has 49 points (26-23-49) in 139 pro games with Grand Rapids. Prior to turning pro, the 23-year-old spent parts of four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Portland Winterhawks from 2018-22, showing a combined 161 points (58-103-161) in 196 regular-season outings.

Nate The Great: Nate Danielson, the ninth overall pick by Detroit in 2023, tied his season high of a four-game point streak from Feb. 14-21 and now has eight points (4-4-8) in his last 11 games. He has had a promising rookie season with 30 points (8-22-30), 31 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in 56 appearances. In addition to ranking fourth in points and tied for second in assists on the team, Danielson ranks 11th among AHL rookies in assists (22) and is tied for the league lead in short-handed assists (4). Prior to turning pro, the 20-year-old spent four seasons in the WHL with Brandon (2020-24) and Portland (2023-24), producing a combined 217 points (83-134-217) in 199 career games.

Seabass Fishing: Netminder Sebastian Cossa is on a four-game point streak (2-0-2) and has points in five of his last six appearances (3-1-2) from Feb. 14-March 5. Through 32 games this season, the 6-foot-7 goaltender has a 17-10-5 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Cossa, the 15th overall pick in 2021 by Detroit, ranks among the league leaders in games played (T6th), minutes played (1905:33, 7th), GAA (T8th), wins (T8th), and save percentage (8th). As a rookie last year, he set a franchise record with a 19-game point streak overall from Jan. 19-April 5 (13-0-6). He also tied the franchise records for the longest home point streak (9-0-4, Jan. 24-April 5) and road point streak (8-0-2, Dec. 27-April 17).

If You Build It, They Will Come: The Griffins enjoyed their third consecutive sellout on March 1, which marked the first time the team sold out three straight games in a single season since 2008-09, when they saw four straight capacity crowds at Van Andel Arena from March 15-April 10, 2009. The Griffins have five sell outs this season and rank sixth in the AHL with an average attendance of 7,729.

AHL Leaderboard Tracker:

Shai Buium-Tied for eighth among rookie defensemen in assists (19), 13th among rookie defensemen in points (20), tied for 12th among rookie defensemen in power-play assists (5)

Sebastian Cossa-Seventh in minutes played (1,905:33), tied for sixth in games played (32), tied for eighth in GAA (2.36), tied for eighth in wins (17), eighth in save percentage (.914)

Nate Danielson-Tied for 11th among rookies in assists (22), tied for first in short-handed assists (4), first among rookies in short-handed assists (4), 15th in shots (104)

Josiah Didier-Tied for fifth in short-handed assists (2), tied for second among defensemen in short-handed assists (2)

Alex Doucet-Tied for second among rookies in short-handed goals (2)

Sheldon Dries-Tied for sixth in game-winners (6)

Austin Watson-First in major penalties (10)

