Monsters Sign Ryland Mosley to Amateur Tryout, AHL Contract for 2025-26

March 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Ryland Mosley to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract and an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. In 37 NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin this season, Mosley posted 18-19-37 with 21 penalty minutes.

A 5'11", 190 lb. left-shooting native of Arnprior, ON, Mosley, 25, logged 54-62-116 with 68 penalty minutes in 165 career NCAA appearances for Michigan Tech (2020-24) and Wisconsin (2024-25) spanning five seasons. Mosley helped Michigan Tech claim the 2023-24 CCHA Tournament Championship and was named to the 2022-23 CCHA First All-Star Team. Prior to his collegiate career, Mosley contributed 43-86-129 with 125 penalty minutes in 127 career CCHL appearances for the Carleton Place Canadians spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.