Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.

March 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors head North of the Border to take on the Abbotsford Canucks in a two-game set. Abbotsford has won three of the opening four games in the eight-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield improved to 4-1-1 in its last six with a 3-2 win over Tucson on Saturday. The Condors led 3-0 on three second period goals from Connor Corcoran, Derek Ryan, and Matthew Savoie. Tucson cut the deficit to one, but Olivier Rodrigue shut the door, stopping 29 of 31.

WELCOME BACK KID

Savoie scored three times over the weekend in the two-game series with Tucson. The 21-year old has 10 points in his last nine games with the Condors. Despite missing most of the month on recall, he is still t-7th in rookie scoring with 40 points (16g-24a) in 47 games. He is third in plus minus at +17.

POP THE CORK

Corcoran registered his first multi-point night as a Condor on Saturday with a goal and assist. His goal was his first in the AHL since April 15, 2023 with Henderson. He has a goal and two assists over his last two games.

BACK ON TOP

Drake Caggiula had an assist on Saturday to continue his solid run. Caggiula has been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 13 games. He has 17 points (8g-9a) over that stretch.

STILL GOT IT

Derek Ryan's goal was his third with the Condors in 10 games to go along with five assists. He also fired a season personal best five shots in the game.

KEEP IT CLOSE

10 of the last 11 games, and 12 of the last 14 games, have been decided by a goal. Overall, the Condors are 14-5-6-3 in one-goal games.

SHOOT IT

Connor Carrick leads the Condors with 135 shots on goal this season. His 9.2% shooting percentage is the best of his career all while setting a new career high in goals with 12. He is fifth among all AHL d-men in shots.

GOOD FIRSTS

Bakersfield is +11 in goal differential in first periods this season. They have scored first 31 times this year with a record of 19-6-6.

BRADY BUNCH

Darren Brady was recalled from Fort Wayne yesterday. The 28-year old has 18 points (2g-16a) in 55 games and is +20 with the Komets. He played two games with Lehigh Valley (AHL) last season after spending 50 with the San Jose Barracuda in 2022-23.

UNFAMILIAR FOE

Bakersfield and Abbotsford met four times in November, but have not seen each other since a 3-1 Canucks win in Bakersfield on November 26.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is two points back of seventh-place Tucson and four points behind sixth-place Abbotsford. Bakersfield has two games in hand on each. The Roadrunners host the Ontario Reign tonight in the only other game in the AHL tonight. (Click here for the playoff primer)

COMEBACK CANUCKS

Abbotsford was in danger of being swept on home ice Saturday by San Jose, but Linus Karlsson scored late in regulation and had the overtime game winner to earn a split with the Barracuda. Danila Klimovich has four goals in four games against Bakersfield. The Canucks are +28 in goal differential in the second period this season.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield wraps the series tomorrow at 7 p.m. The team is home Friday, March 14 for $3 Beer & Country Night. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Condors Country Cowboy Hat and there will be performances from local country artist Corey Dain throughout the night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.