Enjoy $2 Beer this Friday on Screw City & Boy Band Night

March 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







This Friday is another $2 beer night, presented by Bud Light and 104.9 The X, featuring select $2 cans of beer available at numerous concession areas when the IceHogs battle the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 as well!

Friday is also our next Screw City Night of the season, presented by Hennig with media partners 95.3 The Bull & 104.9 The X. The IceHogs will wear their black and white Screw City jerseys, and we'll have a wide selection of Screw City apparel and collectibles for you to shop in the team store.

Last but not least, Friday is Boy Band Night! Join us as we pay tribute to our favorite boy bands - Backstreet, New Kids, N'Sync, One Direction - with boy band music and boy band themed in-game activities throughout the night.

