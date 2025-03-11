Penguins Trade Nikolai Knyzhov to Grand Rapids

March 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have traded defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov to the Grand Rapids Griffins in exchange for future considerations.

Knyzhov recorded two goals and five assists for seven points in 14 games with the Penguins. He joined the team on a professional tryout agreement on Oct. 8, 2024, and parlayed that tryout into a standard AHL contract on Dec. 21, 2024.

The 26-year-old rearguard from Kemerovo, Russia amassed 28 points (6G-22A) in 106 career AHL games with the Penguins and San Jose Barracuda. Knyzhov also appeared in 81 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, collecting three goals and nine assists for 12 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Mar. 12, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguin and Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

