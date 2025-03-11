Playoff Race Gets Tighter as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Takes on Keystone State Rivals

March 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins (31-16-7-1) saw their offense roar to life last weekend

Weekly Rewind

Tuesday, Mar. 4 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Belleville 4

Atley Calvert put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the board first, but Belleville took the lead before the first intermission. Senators goalie Leevi Meriläinen ultimately stonewalled the Pens with 35 saves.

Friday, Mar. 7 - PENGUINS 7 at Hartford 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton improved to 5-0-0-0 in its season series against Hartford by thumping the Wold Pack with seven different goal-scorers. Nikolai Knyzhov posted a career-high three points by gathering a trio of assists.

Saturday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS 8 vs. Belleville 3

The offense kept rolling at home, as the Pens avenged their loss to the Sens from earlier in the week. Ville Koiuvnen snatched up three points (1G-2A), while Sam Poulin completed at natural hat trick in the third period.

Sunday, Mar. 9 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Syracuse 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fell short of a perfect three-in-three weekend, surrendering five unanswered goals to the Crunch. Mathias Laferričre scored three minutes into the game.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins trail the Bears by five points for first place in the division. Six of the eight games between these rivals have been settled by one goal.

Friday, Mar. 14 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton makes its first of two trips down the turnpike. The Penguins are on a six-game point streak against the Phantoms, going 6-0-1-1 in that stretch.

Sunday, Mar. 16 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins wrap up their 12-game season series with Lehigh Valley on a Sunday afternoon. The Pens are 4-4-0-0 on Sundays.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins rank second in the AHL with 3.51 goals per game.

- Ville Koivunen leads all AHL rookies with 52 points (19G-33A), which is also tied for third overall in the league.

- Sergei Murashov is now 7-0-0, establishing a new franchise record for longest winning streak to start an AHL career.

- The Penguins combined for 15 goals on Friday and Saturday, which also set a franchise record for highest goal total in two consecutive games.

- Sam Poulin's hat trick on Saturday was the team's eighth hat trick of 2024-25, further improving on what was already a franchise record for most in a season.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 55 35 15 5 0 75 .682

2. PENGUINS 55 31 16 7 1 70 .636

3. Providence 56 32 18 4 2 70 .625

4. Charlotte 54 31 17 3 3 68 .630

5. Springfield 56 30 20 2 4 66 .589

6. Lehigh Valley 58 29 22 5 2 65 .560

7. Hartford 58 24 27 5 2 55 .474

8. Bridgeport 57 12 38 4 3 31 .272

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ville Koivunen* 55 19 33 52

Emil Bemström^ 43 21 25 46

Boris Katchouk 51 19 25 44

Vasily Ponomarev 44 13 22 35

Rutger McGroarty* 53 12 23 35

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 7 7-0-0 2.13 .931 1

Filip Larsson 21 10-6-3 2.44 .923 5

Joel Blomqvist 15 7-5-3 2.93 .910 1

Tristan Jarry^ 12 6-5-1 2.67 .908 1

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 12 Hershey Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 14 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 16 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Fri, Mar. 7 (RW) Chase Stillman Traded by NJ to PIT; Assigned by PIT

Fri, Mar. 7 (C) Jonathan Gruden Traded by PIT to NJ

Fri, Mar. 7 (D) Jack St. Ivany Recalled to PIT

Sat, Mar. 8 (RW) Mathieu De St. Phalle Reassigned to WHL

Sat, Mar. 8 (C) Gabe Klassen Reassigned to WHL

Sat, Mar. 8 (D) Jack St. Ivany Reassigned by PIT

Tue, Mar. 11 (D) Sebastian Aho Recalled to PIT

Tue, Mar. 11 (LW) Matt Nieto Recalled to PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.