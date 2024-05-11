Chasers Steal Game Three Against Jumbo Shrimp 6-4 on Star Wars Night

May 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers took a three-games-to-one series lead with a 6-4 win against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Friday at Werner Park, also Star Wars night at the ballpark.

The Storm Chasers surged out to a 6-0 lead over the first four innings and led the entire night. In the bottom of the first inning, Drew Waters reached on a fielding error that scored John Rave, then Tyler Gentry drove in Waters and Nick Loftin with a two-out, two-run single. In the bottom of the second inning, Loftin added another single and brought in Cam Devanney for a 4-0 Chasers lead.

Omaha tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Logan Porter singled in Nick Loftin and Devin Mann doubled home Nick Pratto to cap the scoring for the night and create an insurmountable lead.

Starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan earned his fifth win of the season and went worked into the sixth inning. Bowlan struck out five over 5.0 innings of work, charged with three runs on five hits. The right-hander started the game with four scoreless frames, but the Jumbo Shrimp opened their scoring presence in the top of the fifth inning with three runs on on a two-run double and RBI single that cut into the Chaser lead for a 6-3 score.

Both teams mustered just one run on two hits in the last four innings of the game as the Omaha pitching staff managed to hold Jacksonville to just one run and keep the lead for the rest of the contest.

Behind Bowlan, Dan Atlavilla, Steven Cruz, Jake Brentz, and Will Klein each pitched one inning of relief and combined for five strikeouts. Altavilla cleaned up the sixth inning behind Bowlan, then Cruz offered a scoreless seventh inning. While Brentz allowed a run in the eighth to trim the Omaha lead to 6-4, Klein locked down his sixth save of the season in the ninth inning to secure the 6-4 win.

The Jumbo Shrimp inched closer to the Chaser lead as Griffin Conine doubled in a run to cut the lead down to 6-4 which ended as the final score.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Jumbo Shrimp Saturday, May 11 with a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2024

Chasers Steal Game Three Against Jumbo Shrimp 6-4 on Star Wars Night - Omaha Storm Chasers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.