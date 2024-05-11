Bisons Unable to Answer in 4-1 Loss to Worcester

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to answer the Worcester Red Sox pitching staff in their 4-1 loss on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Neither side were able to break through in the first four innings. Beau Sulser allowed just one base hit and a hit batter the first time through the batting order against Worcester. For the WooSox, Bailey Horn opened the game with two innings of scoreless work to start.

Worcester would break through for three runs in the top of the fifth inning to open up a 3-0 lead over the Bisons. Niko Kavadas led off the inning with a solo home run for a one-run advantage. Mark Contreras belted his first homer of the season with a man aboard two batters later to extend the lead to three runs.

The Bisons would answer back in the bottom of the inning to trim the Worcester lead to 3-1. Three straight batters reached base with two outs against Richard Fitts to help Buffalo get on the scoreboard. Cam Eden started it with a single that was followed by a stolen base to get into scoring position. Spencer Horwitz drove him in with an RBI double to trim the deficit to two through five innings.

Worcester would extend the lead back out the three with a solo run in the top of the eighth inning against Joel Kuhnel. The Bisons reliever allowed the first four batters to reach in the inning, with Jamie Westbrook driving in Corey Rosier with a sacrifice fly to center field. Westbrook's 20th RBI of the year ballooned Buffalo's deficit to 4-1.

The Bisons were unable to solve the Worcester bullpen, dropping their second game of the series. The two teams will close out the seven-game set on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

