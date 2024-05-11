Slow Start Leads to Sounds' Loss at Durham
May 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
Durham, N.C. - The Nashville Sounds (18-20) could not recover from a first-inning grand slam versus the Durham Bulls (15-23) and lost 10-3 on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
After three hits and a walk, Bulls catcher Ren é Pinto launched a grand slam to give the Bulls a 5-0 lead in the first inning. It ended up being all the runs Durham would need.
Owen Miller was the bright spot in the defeat with a two-RBI bases-loaded single in the sixth inning. Brewer Hicklen also scored on the play as the Bulls botched a rundown with him between third and home. Miller accounted for three of the five hits for the Sounds in the ballgame.
Nick Bennett (1-3) got his third start of the season for the Sounds. Used predominantly as a reliever, Bennett rebounded with only one earned run in his next three innings after allowing the five-spot in the first.
Chris Roller returned to the leadoff spot for the first time since coming back from the injured list. He added a double for the second consecutive game and scored on the Miller single.
With James Meeker (2.0 IP) and Harold Chirino (1.0 IP) both relinquishing runs, Rob Zastryzny was lights out with a 1-2-3 eighth inning and one punchout. Zastryzny now has 23 strikeouts and only one walk on the season.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, a power outage with a light pole caused a 17-minute delay before play resumed.
Up three games to two in the series, the Sounds will send left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-2, 9.00) to the mound tomorrow afternoon in the finale. He will face off against fellow southpaw Mason Montgomery (0-5, 7.84). The first pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Post-Game Notes
Entering today, Nashville's bullpen led all of Triple-A in ERA (3.21), WHIP (1.25) and batting average against (.202). In today's outing, the pen allowed three earned runs in 4.0 innings.
Ren é Pinto had five RBI against the Sounds today which was the second time a player has had five RBI in a game versus the Sounds this season (Coby Mayo, May 2 for Norfolk).
With three hits, Owen Miller is now tied with Yonny Hernández for the most multi-hit games on the team with 11. Miller has two three-hit games with his first coming at Memphis on April 13. He is hitting .361 (30-for-83) for the Sounds this season.
The five runs allowed in the first inning were the most runs the Sounds have given up in the first inning this season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 11, 2024
- Bats Clinch Series With 6-5 Win Over Indians - Louisville Bats
- Slow Start Leads to Sounds' Loss at Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall in Pitchers' Duel - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Middle Inning Surge Pushes Charlotte Past Gwinnett, 6-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Clinch Series with 6-5 Win Over Indians - Louisville Bats
- Pinto, Wiles Lead Durham To 10-3 Win Over Nashville - Durham Bulls
- Birthday Boy David Buchanan Pitches 'Pigs to Victory on Saturday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Middle-Inning Surge Pushes Charlotte Past Gwinnett 6-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets' Four-Game Winning Streak Ends with 3-2 Loss at IronPigs on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings Split Doubleheader with RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Win Nail-Biter 1-0 over the Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Home Runs Spoil Norfolk's Saturday - Norfolk Tides
- Festa Fans Franchise Tying 10, But Saints Fall 1-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Late Baker Blast Lifts Memphis Past Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Splits Doubleheader with Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Fall to Stripers on Friday, 4-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Latest Kavadas Blast Powers WooSox to 4-1 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- May 11 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Unable to Answer in 4-1 Loss to Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- Minor League Baseball's No. 3 Prospect Paul Skenes Selected by Pirates - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - May 11 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 11 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Steal Game Three Against Jumbo Shrimp 6-4 on Star Wars Night - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Slow Start Leads to Sounds' Loss at Durham
- Rodriguez, Sounds Cruise Past Bulls
- Sounds Hang On For Another Extra Inning Win Over Bulls
- Grand Slam in the Fourth Inning Haunts Nashville in Loss at Durham
- Late Rally, Clutch Hits in 10th Inning Propels Sounds to Victory at Durham