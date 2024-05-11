Knights Fall to Stripers on Friday, 4-2

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 4-2 on Friday night from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. The loss was Charlotte's third of the series.

Charlotte's lone runs of the game came on an RBI triple from shortstop Colson Montgomery in the top of the fifth inning. Montgomery, the top prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI to lead the Charlotte offense in the game four loss.

RHP Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 5.50) started Friday's game and was the losing pitcher, despite a solid outing. Cannon pitched into the fifth inning and allowed four runs over 4.1 innings pitched. The Charlotte bullpen was sharp in relief, holding the Stripers scoreless over the final 3.2 innings pitched.

The Knights held a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but Gwinnett battled back to score three runs in the frame. The inning was highlighted by RBI doubles from Luis Liberato and Forrest Wall.

Offensively, Montgomery, Mark Payton and Dominic Fletcher all had two hits apiece for the Knights in the loss.

The two teams will continue the six-game road series on Saturday night from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. from the home of the Stripers.

