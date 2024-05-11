Mud Hens Win Nail-Biter 1-0 over the Saints
May 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Mud Hens played game five of the series against the St. Paul Saints on this brisk Saturday evening, where they took advantage of their defensive skills, earning them a win 1-0 and a lead in the series against the Saints at Fifth Third Field.
The first and second innings started the ball game off by employing the Mud Hen's defense and holding the Saints scoreless. Bryce Tassin's pitching, paired with a nice double play in the second inning, where Andrew Navigato (SS) snags a grounder and throws to Riley Unroe (2B), who then throws the ball to Keston Hiura (1B), allows the Mud Hens to hold down the fort and maintain the zero for the Saints on the scoreboard.
Top of the third inning, and a strikeout from Tassin, a pop fly catch from Meadows, and a grounder to Unroe (2B) passed to Hiura (1B) make for three outs and a quick switch to put those bats to use.
It's the bottom of the fourth and Bligh Madris manages a single on a line drive to right field, one stolen base later and we got a runner craving a run on the scoreboard. Dillon Dingler earns himself a place on first base, but the Hen's efforts were just slightly shy of a run this inning.
The game was moving along quickly, and the fan base remained steady even as the sky stayed cloudy, and temperatures dropped to 60 degrees, with a wind chill. Thank you, T-Town!
Through the brutal weather, the Mud Hens kept that zero for the Saints through the sixth inning. Ty Adcock throws a strikeout and then another strikeout back-to-back. A caught pop fly from Unroe means another scoreless inning for the Saints.
Dingler hits a double on a line drive to center field coming back from the seventh-inning stretch. Navigato is up and makes for an exciting play when he singles on a ground ball to third base and moves Dingler across that home plate for a one-to-nothing score, Mud Hens are up!
Bases were loaded at the bottom of the eighth inning with 2 outs, Unroe is in the box and the pressure is on, with a full count. After a well-fought battle, a few foul balls included, the Hens move along the bases, but the play is challenged. After review, it's overturned and claimed a strikeout. This doesn't stop the Hens, though.
Beau Brieske pitches a 1-2-3 inning in favor of the Mud Hen and that is the game for this Saturday evening.
The Hens play the Saints in the last game of this series on Mother's Day, Sunday. Bring out all the moms tomorrow for some Mud Hens baseball at 2:00 pm!
Notables:
Madris, (2-3, 1BB)
Navigato, (1-2, 1RBI, 1BB)
Tassin (3.0 IP, 1H, 0ER)
