Late Baker Blast Lifts Memphis Past Norfolk

May 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and a six-game series with a 3-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Friday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Designated hitter Luken Baker drilled his seventh home run of the season 424 feet to right-center field to put Memphis up 3-1 in the seventh inning. The right-handed hitter's team leading blast proved to be the game winner for the Redbirds.

With Memphis down a run in the third, shortstop Thomas Saggese smacked his fifth home run of the year to tie the game. The Redbirds grabbed their first lead of the game on a catcher Nick Raposo two-out RBI single in the sixth.

Starting pitcher Andre Pallante allowed one run on four hits, walked two and struck out two in his 5.0-inning start. Left-handed reliever Alex Cornwell (1-0) earned the win in his Triple-A debut. Cornwell tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a 13-game homestand and conclude a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides on Sunday, May 12 with first pitch for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

