SWB Game Notes - May 11

May 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (16-16) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-10)

Game 36 & 37 | Home Game 15 & 16 | Saturday, May 11, 2024 | First Pitch 2:05 PM DH

RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 7.71) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (3-1, 3.07)

RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-1, 6.14) vs RHP Cody Poteet (2-0, 3.33)

TWENTY-FIVE FUN: With back-to-back wins against Rochester, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre become the first team to reach 25 wins on the season. The remain on top of the International League with a three-game advantage over Omaha. The team has the highest run differential (+54) in the league and the most wins in all of Minor League Baseball.

MAURICIO MAGIC - Alex Mauricio has worked six straight scoreless appearances with the RailRiders dating back to April 16. In that time, Mauricio, 27, has pitched 12.1 clean innings allowing just seven hits and two walks while striking out 13. The righty holds a 1.69 ERA in sixteen frames, letting up runs in only one of his outings.

KEEP IT GOING- Caleb Durbin extended his hitting streak to 13 games yesterday with a pair of base hits. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a ten-game on-base streak after getting on base three times last night. Luis González finished his tenure in the Yankees system with hitting in ten straight contests.

SAMSIES- In back-to-back games the RailRiders and the Red Wings recorded the same number of hits. Both teams had five knocks each on Wednesday and then totalled 14 per team in last nights contest.

LUCKY NUMBER 14- It was the second time this season that the RailRiders tailled 14 runs in a win. They last did it on April 25 at Durham. It was also the second time that they had 14 hits. The last time they did this was on May 5 at Jacksonville.

MAYHEM- Jose Rojas has had an impressive start to the month of March. The righty is batting .368 in five games with seven hits. Along with one double, Rojas has launched three homers to help bat in five runs. He has also scored seven of his own. Rojas has walked four times compared to just one strikeout. The 31-year-old was signed as a minor league free agent on January 22.

ENDURANCE EDGAR- Southpaw Edgar Barclay had his longest start of the season in his last outing on May 3 at Jacksonville. He tossed 90 pitches in six innings of work for his first quality start of the summer. He allowed just two runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out six.

A DAY FOR DOWNS- Jeter Downs had a pair of hits driving in a season-high five runs last night. In the first inning, he knocked his first triple to plate a pair. Later in the contest he smashed a three-run homer, his fifth of the season. Jeter now holds a .258 average in 26 games with 23 total hits, eleven of which were for extra bases.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has been stellar in relief for the RailRiders. He has worked a 1.62 ERA in 12 appearances. In 16.2 innings, he has allowed just three runs. Underwood Jr. has struck out 18 to just eight walks. The righty has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed the right hander as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.