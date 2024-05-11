Home Runs Spoil Norfolk's Saturday

May 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







MEMPHIS, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (19-19) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (19-18), 3-2, on Saturday at AutoZone Park. The Tides couldn't outlast a pitcher's duel with the Redbirds, giving Memphis the opportunity to split the series Sunday.

Neither team scored until the third inning. Starting with the Tides, Hudson Haskin was hit by a pitch and had to leave the game, getting replaced by Shayne Fontana. Michael Pérez singled to put runners on first and third. Errol Robinson grounded into a double play, but Fontana was able to score to make it 1-0.

Memphis responded when Thomas Saggese launched a solo home run and tied the game. That was the only blemish for Tides starter Bruce Zimmermann. He would last 4.0 innings, allowing eight hits, a walk and two strikeouts. He only threw 59 pitches, 39 for strikes.

Andre Pallante did well as Zimmermann's counterpart for Memphis. He went 5.0 innings, allowing the one run on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Alex Cornwell relieved Pallante and made his Triple-A debut. He tossed 2.0 scoreless innings himself.

Memphis set Cornwell up as the pitcher of record when they knocked three singles in the sixth. The third single was the go-ahead RBI, hit by Nick Raposo. They added another run in the seventh inning when reigning International League MVP Luken Baker blasted his seventh home run of the season to make it 3-1.

Norfolk was able to cut into Memphis' lead in the eighth. With one out, Kyle Stowers walked and Billy Cook doubled to put runners on second and third. Nick Maton hit a sacrifice fly to score Stowers, but Cook was kept at second and wouldn't score to keep the Tides behind 3-2.

That was the only run Memphis closer Ryan Loutos allowed, and eventually completed the two-inning save. It was his fourth of the season. The series finale is at 2:05 p.m. tomorrow. LHP Cade Povich (4-1, 1.69) is on the hill for Norfolk, while RHP Andre Pallante (1-0, 1.29) will start for the Redbirds.

POSTGAME NOTES

Holliday Season: In the leadoff spot, Jackson Holliday went 1-for-4...Holliday is tied for the the longest active on-base streak in the International League with 20 straight games (Syracuse's Ben Gamel), which started on April 2.

Stay Cookin': Continuing his hot streak today was Billy Cook, who went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks... it's the sixth time this season Cook has reached base safely at least three times with Norfolk, with five of those instances happening on this road trip.

Maton Madness: Going 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly RBI was Nick Maton...in five games since returning to the Injured List, Maton is hitting .474 (9-for-19) with three runs, two doubles, two home runs, and nine RBI while slashing .450/.895/1.345.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.