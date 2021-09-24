Chasers Comeback Falls Short in Slugfest Loss to Indians

PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers hit four home runs, including two from first baseman Nick Pratto, but fell to the Indianapolis Indians, 9-8, on Friday at Werner Park.

Omaha (68-55, 2-1) fell behind early when Indianapolis (58-64, 1-2) scored five runs on five hits in the first inning against left-hander Jake Kalish (Loss, 3-6), including a three-run home run from Mason Martin. The Indians added another run in the second on a solo homer by Oneil Cruz.

The Storm Chasers cut the deficit in half with three runs in the third inning. Catcher Nick Dini doubled off the centerfield fence and scored on an RBI single from second baseman Angelo Castellano for Omaha's first run against right-hander James Marvel (Win, 6-7). Next, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Pratto hit back-to-back solo home runs. Witt Jr.'s blast sailed over the left-field fence for his 33rd home run of the season while Pratto's first of the night went over the right-field fence for his 32nd of the year.

Indianapolis responded with a two-run homer in the fourth from Rodolfo Casto, his third home run in the last two games, while Omaha came back with a run in the bottom of the fourth on an automatic double from third baseman MJ Melendez and a sacrifice fly from Dini.

The Indians hit their fourth and final home run of the game in the top of the fifth, a solo shot from Martin, his second of the game.

Pratto hit his second home run of the game in the sixth, a first-pitch blast over the right-center field fence. It was Pratto's first multi-homer game at the Triple-A level.

Castellano hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to make it a one-run game before the Indians recorded the final outs.

It was Omaha's 58th multi-homer game this season and eighth game with four home runs.

The Storm Chasers continue the Triple-A Final Stretch on Saturday with the fourth game of a five-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (PIT) at Werner Park, when right-hander Ronald Bolaños (0-3, 6.32) is slated to face Indianapolis right-hander Beau Sulser (7-7, 4.81). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

