Knights Fall to Tides 7-0 on Friday Night
September 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped Friday night's game to the Norfolk Tides by a score of 7-0 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The loss was Charlotte's second of the series. The Knights are now 1-2 during "The Final Stretch" so far this season.
The Tides scored two runs in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI double by Brett Cumberland. The club added a third run of the game in the top of the third inning on a sacrifice-fly RBI off the bat of J.C. Escarra.
Three innings later, former Charlotte 49es product Zach Jarrett launched a solo home run over the left field fence to make it a 4-0 lead for Norfolk. The Tides, who improved to 2-1 in the series, added three more runs along the way (two in the eighth and one more in the ninth).
As for the Knights, the team managed five hits on the night. Shortstop Romy Gonzalez, who rejoined the team before the game from Chicago, went 2-for-3 with a walk. Left fielder Blake Rutherford added his team-high 28th double of the season.
Charlotte RHP Kade McClure (2-2, 6.09) was saddled with the loss after he allowed three runs on four hits over two innings of work. The Charlotte bullpen was charged with five runs over the seven innings.
The two teams will continue the five-game series with first pitch on Saturday night set for 5:05 p.m. from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and Charlotte Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also air live on My 12 WMYT starting at 5:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 24, 2021
- Iowa Falls to St. Paul in Second Straight Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Comeback Falls Short in Slugfest Loss to Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Fowler Blasts Go-Ahead Homer in Eighth to Lift Jacksonville to Sixth Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Barnes and Burrows Silence I-Cubs Bats in 3-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Fall to Tides 7-0 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Eight-Run Fourth Enough as Bats Topple Hens - Louisville Bats
- Indians Blast Four Home Runs to Best Omaha, 9-8 - Indianapolis Indians
- Shutout Lifts Tides over Knights - Norfolk Tides
- Zeuch Shines, Redbirds Fall in Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Walk off Again, Polanco Homers Herd to 7-4 Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Hens Club Three Solo Homers, But Fall to Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Myers, Bulls Stifle Stripers 5-0 - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Splits Friday Night Doubleheader with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- Adon, Bullpen Shut out WooSox Friday - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Split Friday Doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Winckowski Strong in Debut, WooSox Fall 3-0 to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Name INF Kevin Smith 2021 Stan Barron Most Valuable Player, End of Season Awards Announced - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (57-64) at Omaha Storm Chasers (68-54) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 24 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 24, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 24, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: September 29th-Octrober 3rd - Syracuse Mets
- Long Ball Sinks I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Split Thursday's Doubleheader with Tides - Charlotte Knights
- Saints Launch Three Long Balls in Come from Behind 7-5 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Colin Rea, Mario Feliciano Lead Sounds over Clippers - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.