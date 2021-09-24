Knights Fall to Tides 7-0 on Friday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped Friday night's game to the Norfolk Tides by a score of 7-0 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The loss was Charlotte's second of the series. The Knights are now 1-2 during "The Final Stretch" so far this season.

The Tides scored two runs in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI double by Brett Cumberland. The club added a third run of the game in the top of the third inning on a sacrifice-fly RBI off the bat of J.C. Escarra.

Three innings later, former Charlotte 49es product Zach Jarrett launched a solo home run over the left field fence to make it a 4-0 lead for Norfolk. The Tides, who improved to 2-1 in the series, added three more runs along the way (two in the eighth and one more in the ninth).

As for the Knights, the team managed five hits on the night. Shortstop Romy Gonzalez, who rejoined the team before the game from Chicago, went 2-for-3 with a walk. Left fielder Blake Rutherford added his team-high 28th double of the season.

Charlotte RHP Kade McClure (2-2, 6.09) was saddled with the loss after he allowed three runs on four hits over two innings of work. The Charlotte bullpen was charged with five runs over the seven innings.

The two teams will continue the five-game series with first pitch on Saturday night set for 5:05 p.m. from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and Charlotte Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also air live on My 12 WMYT starting at 5:00 p.m.

