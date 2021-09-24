Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 24, 2021

Friday, September 24th 6:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (57-66, 0-3) at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (72-51, 3-0) Game 4 of 5

121 Financial Ballpark / Jacksonville, FL Game #124 of 130 Away Game #64 of 65

RHP T.J. Zeuch (2-0, 5.85 ERA) vs. RHP Max Meyer (Triple-A Debut)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds lost a back-and-forth 7-6 affair at the hands of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night. Connor Thomas turned in an outstanding start for the 'Birds, striking out a career-high 11 batters in 6.1 innings. Jacksonville led the game 2-0 until the top of the eighth inning when the Redbirds mounted a rally. With the bases loaded and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Conner Capel with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit in half. Two batters later with the bases reloaded, Justin Williams hit a go-ahead grand slam deep into the right-centerfield seats. Rayder Ascanio added to the lead in the ninth inning with an RBI single, making it 6-2 Redbirds. Things turned south in the bottom of the ninth inning as Jacksonville scored five runs to win the game 7-6.

Memphis Starter: T.J. Zeuch will make his ninth appearance and fifth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Zeuch pitched very well in his last outing against Louisville allowing just two runs (one earned) in six innings of work. The 26-year-old has gone at least six innings in each of his last three starts. Zeuch began the season in the Toronto organization before being traded to St. Louis for cash considerations on July 25. During his time in the Blue Jays organization in 2021, Zeuch made five major league appearances and 12 outings with Triple-A Buffalo. Zeuch has made 13 career MLB appearances, all with Toronto between 2019, 2020 and 2021. A native of Mason, Ohio, Zeuch was Toronto's first round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville Starter: Max Meyer will make his Triple-A debut for Jacksonville this evening. Meyer has had an outstanding debut professional season with Double-A Pensacola, posting a 2.41 ERA in 20 starts and striking out 113 batters in 101 innings. The 22-year-old former Minnesota Golden Gopher was selected third overall by Miami in the 2020 MLB Draft, making him the second-highest selection in Big Ten history. Meyer pitched in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Coors Field. A native of Woodbury, Minnestoa, Meyer received a $6.7 million signing bonus from the Marlins, the highest in franchise history.

Burly Bombs: Alec Burleson has been excellent over his last eight games, hitting .417 (10-24) with three home runs, eight RBI, eight runs, three doubles and three walks. Burleson homered in the first inning of Wednesday night's game in Jacksonville.

Slam Number Four: Justin Williams' grand slam in the eighth inning on Thursday night was the fourth for the Redbirds this season, and second against Jacksonville. Rayder Ascanio, Lane Thomas and Scott Hurst have hit the other three grand slams, with Ascanio's coming against the Jumbo Shrimp.

New Faces: The Redbirds roster underwent a major makeover before this week's series. Six different players were called up from Double-A Springfield to finish up the season in Triple-A. Catcher Iván Herrera, First Baseman Luken Baker and pitchers Freddy Pacheco, Andre Pallante, Johan Quezada and Jake Walsh all joined the Redbirds on Monday.

Hitting the Final Stretch: This week's five-game series at Jacksonville begins the "Final Stretch" for Triple-A baseball this season. The Redbirds wrap up the final 10 games of the season with a visit from the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A affiliate, Chicago White Sox) next week from Wednesday through Sunday. Among the 30 clubs, a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will also be crowned based on the highest winning percentage during this 10-game stretch.

