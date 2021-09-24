Indians Blast Four Home Runs to Best Omaha, 9-8

September 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Mason Martin launched two home runs with four RBI to lead the Indianapolis Indians to victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night, 9-8.

The Indians (58-64) started off hot with five runs on five hits in the top of the first inning. Christian Bethancourt hit a two RBI single up the middle to put Indy on the board. With runners at second and third, Mason Martin roped his first Triple-A home run over the right field fence to give the Indians a 5-0 lead.

Oneil Cruz extended Indy's lead to 6-0 in the second inning with a solo home run to right field.

The Storm Chasers (68-55) chipped away at the Indians lead with three runs on four hits in the bottom of the third inning. Angelo Castellano hit an RBI single to left field to put Omaha on the board. Bobby Witt and Nick Pratto hit back-to-back home runs to bring the Chasers closer at 6-3.

After Cruz reached base safely with a single, Rodolfo Castro hit his third home run in two days over the center field wall to give Indy a 8-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

With a sacrifice fly from Nick Dini, the Storm Chasers added a run in the bottom of the fourth inning but Martin hit his second home run of the night in the top of the fifth inning to keep Indy on top, 9-4.

Omaha scored one run in the sixth inning and three in the bottom of the ninth to come within striking distance. Shea Spitzbarth shut down the threat with a groundout by Erick Mejia and to seal the Indians win, 9-8.

James Marvel (W, 6-7) threw a season high eight strikeouts in six innings to earn the win for the Indians. Jake Kalish (L, 3-6) took the loss allowing nine runs on 12 hits, including four home runs in 4.2 innings of work.

The Indians and Storm Chasers will battle in Game 4 of the five-game series on Saturday night at 8:05 PM ET. RHP Beau Sulser (7-7, 4.81) will take the mound for Indy and face RHP Ronald Bolaños (0-3, 6.32).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.