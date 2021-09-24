Barnes and Burrows Silence I-Cubs Bats in 3-1 Victory

ST. PAUL, MN - The plan was to start Charlie Barnes and then bring in Beau Burrows. It worked to perfection on Friday night at CHS Field. Add in a home run by Jose Miranda and the Saints took down the Iowa Cubs 3-1 in front of 5,296.

Barnes scattered three hits over the first two innings, but was never in much danger. The only blemish came in the third when the I-Cubs got on the board in as Brennan Davis doubled to right-center and scored on a two-out single from Abiatal Avelino making it 1-0.

The Saints wasted little time in getting the run, and more, back in the bottom of the inning. Drew Maggi led off the inning with a double and Sherman Johnson walked. With one out Miranda crushed a three-run homer to left, his 16th with the Saints and 29th overall, giving the Saints a 3-1 lead.

Barnes gave up a leadoff single in the fourth and then retired the next three hitters. He went 4.0 innings allowing one run on six hits while striking out four.

The rest was left up to Burrows who retired the first nine men he faced. He walked the leadoff man in the eighth before retiring the next three hitters.

In the ninth, Burrows ran into a mini jam as he gave up his first hit, a leadoff single to Abiatal Avelino. With two outs Tyler Ladendorf singled to left putting the tying runs on base, but Burrows got Trent Giambrone to fly out to deep left to end the game. Burrows went 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out six as he picked up the win.

