Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: September 29th-Octrober 3rd

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have five home games left at NBT Bank Stadium for the 2021 season. The final series is part of the Triple-A Final Stretch, beginning Wednesday, September 29th to Sunday, October 3rd when Syracuse hosts the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A Toronto Blue Jays). This homestand features our second Bark in the Park night, a Jacob deGrom vs. Pete Alonso bobblehead giveaway battle, Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day, and two nights of fireworks.

Wednesday, September 29th (6:35 p.m.) - Bark in the Park, Sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka - Bring your dog to the game on Wednesday, sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Fans can visit with local animal rescue groups on a special section of the concourse Wednesday. All dogs need a ticket to the game. Tickets for Dogs are $5 each, and proceeds will benefit the animal rescue groups in attendance at the game. Please visit syracusemets.com for more information on Bark in the Park.

Thursday, September 30th (6:35 p.m.) - $1 Thursday, Jacob deGrom vs. Pete Alonso bobblehead giveaway battle! - The greatest invention in the history of baseball is back again! $1 Thursday, sponsored by 95X, means $1 Hofmann hot dogs, $1 fountain Coca-Cola beverages, $1 item in the souvenir store, and $2 draft Saranac, Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, and 1911 products.

Plus, we're giving away 1,000 Jacob deGrom bobbleheads and 1,000 Pete Alonso bobbleheads. The first bobblehead to run out will be declared the Most Valuable Bobblehead! Be one of the first 2,000 fans in attendance to secure a bobblehead. Choices may vary based on which bobblehead is remaining.

Friday, October 1st (6:35 p.m.) - Craft Beer Friday, Heart Health Awareness Night, Ted and Amy bobblehead giveaway, and postgame fireworks - On Friday, we're celebrating our good friends Ted Long and Amy Robbins from 93Q. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Ted & Amy bobblehead. It is also Heart Health Awareness Night, sponsored by St. Joseph's Health. Amy Robbins has been a supporter of Go Red for Women for many years, supporting women suffering from cardiovascular disease and raising awareness about this growing problem.

It's also a Craft Beer Friday, presented by The Hops Spot Syracuse, so fans 21 & older can purchase a $25 ticket package that includes (1) 200-level ticket to the game & (2) vouchers that can be redeemed for unique beers in The Hops Spot Craft Corner at NBT Bank Stadium (upgrade to 100-level seat for just $27). Another fantastic fireworks show immediately follows the game, presented by St. Joseph's Health and 93Q.

Saturday, October 2nd (6:35 p.m.) - Stem Night and Postgame Fireworks - The Mets are highlighting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Come out to the ballpark with the whole family and learn more about STEM Night, presented by Northland Communications. Fans can also support the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology, MOST, during the game Saturday night by bidding on various items in an online auction using the Livesource app. The auction will feature baseball memorabilia, Syracuse Mets experiences, and gift certificates from local business. Plus, fans can enjoy another postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Northland Communications.

Sunday, September 19th (1:05 p.m.) - Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day and NBT Bank Kids Eat Free Family Sunday - The final day of the 2021 season is all about the fans as we celebrate the best fans in the world with our Fourth Annual Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day. During the day, we will introduce a new member to the Fan Wall of Fame.

Plus, bring the family out for an afternoon ballgame on NBT Bank Family Sunday where kids eat for free! Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a kids Hofmann Hot Dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids Perry's ice cream cup.

All kids 12 and under will receive a cinch bag upon entry, courtesy of NYS529 College Savings Program.

Gates will open one hour before the game each day. Fans can purchase tickets for the Syracuse Mets online at syracusemets.com anytime, or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

