Eight-Run Fourth Enough as Bats Topple Hens

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats scored a season-high eight runs in the fourth inning to cruise to an 8-4 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Michael De Leon, Francisco Urbaez and Braxton Lee each coaxed a bases-loaded walk, Beau Taylor and Alfredo Rodriguez singled home runs, Taylor crossed on a wild pitch and Alejo Lopez hit a sacrifice fly to combine for the monstrous eight-run inning. The frame surpassed the previous season high of seven runs in a frame, which the Bats accomplished twice during the 2021 campaign.

Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 in the game and now ranks fifth in Triple-A East with 115 total hits this season.

With the lead safely intact, starter Michael Mariot navigated 5.0 frames with three runs to earn the win. Four Louisville relievers combined for one run over the final 4.0 innings, with Phillip Diehl capping the effort on his league-leading 55th appearance this season.

Since 2013, only Ryan Dennick with 57 games has pitched in more contests in a single season than Diehl.

The Bats and Mud Hens continue their five-game series Saturday at 1 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Tim Adleman (1-1, 3.95) toes the slab against RHP Logan Shore (7-3, 3.88).

