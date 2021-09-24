Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (57-64) at Omaha Storm Chasers (68-54)

September 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #122 / Road #62: Indianapolis Indians (57-64) at Omaha Storm Chasers (68-54)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (5-7, 5.35) vs. LHP Jake Kalish (3-5, 6.41)

RADIO: Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Storm Chasers took the second game of the series last night, 5-2. Rodolfo Castro, in his second Triple-A game since being promoted from Double-A Altoona, launched his first home run with the Indians to begin the scoring in top of the first inning. Omaha tied the game in the bottom of the first inning and took a 2-1 lead in the second with a home run by MJ Melendez, his minor league-leading 39th of the year and 11th in Triple-A. The Storm Chasers scored two runs in the third inning and one run in the fifth to extend their lead to 5-1. With one out in the top of the eighth inning, Castro hit his second home run of the night to plate the second Indians run.

ROLLER COASTER LUMBER CO: Pittsburgh's No. 25 prospect, Rodolfo Castro, launched his first two Triple-A home runs last night at Omaha. With two outs in the top of the first inning, Castro roped the first pitch of the at bat over the center field wall to plate the first Indians run. In the top of the eighth inning he went deep again over the right field wall to score the second run of the night for Indy. It also marked his fourth two-homer game of the season, his last coming of July 28 with Pittsburgh vs. Milwaukee, and eighth two-homer game of his career. Castro made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday night and went 1-for-4 with a double. The 22-year-old infielder made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh on April 21 this season and had a longer major league stint from July 6-Aug. 21. He hit .198 (17-for-86) with five home runs and eight RBI. Castro played the majority of the season with Double-A Altoona and hit .242 (69-for-285) with 12 home runs, 14 doubles and 47 RBI in 72 games.

MAKE IT SEVEN: Cal Mitchell (PIT No. 18), Canaan Smith-Njigba (PIT No. 27) and Yerry De Los Santos made their Triple-A debuts last night in Omaha to join Mason Martin (PIT No. 17, MLB Pipeline), Rodolfo Castro (No. 25), Roansy Contreras (PIT No. 6) and Oneil Cruz (PIT No. 3) who made their Triple-A debuts on Wednesday. Mitchell and Smith-Njigba each went 1-for-4 with a single while De Los Santos delivered two scoreless innings in relief.

BUT FIRST, THE BULLPEN: Yerry De Los Santos made his first appearance in an Indians uniform last night and tossed two shutout innings while only allowing one hit with two strikeouts. The right-hander was promoted to Triple-A on Monday from Double-A Altoona. He had a 2.04 ERA (4er/17.2ip) with 19 strikeouts and six walks in 12 appearances with the Curve. Blake Weiman also came out of the bullpen and threw one hitless inning. The left-hander struck out the side to continue his recent domination out of the bullpen. In his last three outings, he has struck out nine of the 10 batters faced. He currently holds a 2.00 ERA (2er/9.0ip) with 17 strikeouts and only three hits and one walk allowed in the month of September.

LOOKIN' GOOD, FEELIN' GOOD: After beginning his rehab assignment with four consecutive games as the Indians designated hitter, Michael Chavis made his second appearance in the field last night at Omaha. The infielder has hit safely in four of his six rehab games with Indy, with three being multi-hit performances. Since being assigned to Indy on Sept. 16, he is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with a double, home run, four RBI and 1.030 OPS.

BLIGH ON BASE: Bligh Madris holds an on-base streak of 21 games started on Aug. 27. During that time frame he notched a team-high 15-game hitting streak from Aug. 28-Sept. 15, the longest of his career. Since Aug. 27, Madris is hitting .321 (25-for-78) with a .386 on-base percentage and .861 OPS. It is the second longest on-base streak by an Indians player this season, trailing Anthony Alford's 25 games from June 1-July 20. During that stretch, Alford hit .415 (34-for-82) with a .538 on-base percentage and 1.258 OPS.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to earn their first Triple-A Final Stretch victory tonight after dropping the first two games of the series. Their 2021 campaign concludes with three more games at Omaha (Sept. 24-26) and five vs. Nashville (Sept. 29-Oct. 3). The last time the Indians visited Werner Park (May 25-30), they entered the series with a one-game lead in the Triple-A East Midwest Division and were swept in the six-game set. RHP James Marvel will lead the Indians tonight against LHP Jake Kalish, who will make his first start and fourth appearance vs. Indy (last: 7/18 at Victory Field, 1.0ip, 1h, 0r, 0er, 2 bb, 2k).

MARVEL ON THE MOUND: After taking the loss on Sept. 16 vs. St. Paul, James Marvel will take the mound tonight for his second start and third appearance vs. Omaha this season. In his first start of the season, he allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 3.2 innings to take a no-decision on May 27. In a piggy-back start with MLB rehabber Luis Oviedo on July 14 vs. the Storm Chasers, he gave up two earned runs on four hits in 4.1 innings of relief in another no-decision. He has been one of the most consistent starters by innings pitched for the Indians this season, tossing at least 5.0 innings in 18 of his 23 outings. Two of Marvel's last three starts have been quality starts. The right-hander had the same consistency in his length of starts as Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, with eight of his 11 starts lasting 5.0-or-more innings. Marvel ranks second in the Triple-A East in innings pitched (117.2) behind only Gwinnett's Kyle Wright (124.0).

