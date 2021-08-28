Chasers Club Five Home Runs in Third Straight Win over I-Cubs

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Omaha Storm Chasers blasted five home runs-including two from catcher MJ Melendez-to defeat the Iowa Cubs, 11-5, on Friday at Principal Park. It was the third straight win for Omaha (55-44), the fourth win of the series, and the Chasers' sixth win in seven games. It was the seventh game this season for Omaha with at least five home runs.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. started the home run barrage with solo homer against Iowa (42-58) right-hander Mike Hauschild (Loss, 0-7) in the first inning. It was Witt Jr.'s 12th home run at the Triple-A level, 28th of the season, and third this week.

The I-Cubs countered with solo home run from Ian Miller in the bottom of the first against right-hander Jackson Kowar (Win, 9-4) to tie the score before the Chasers scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead for good. Melendez led off the second inning with a triple and scored on the next pitch when centerfielder Kyle Isbel bounced an RBI single through the right side. Four batters later, with runners on the corners and two outs, right-fielder Rudy Martin drilled a three-run homer over the centerfield fence for his second home run of the series to give Omaha a 5-1 lead.

Martin finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, triple, three RBIs, and a stolen base. Witt Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run, stolen base, and two runs scored.

The Chasers' third home run of the game came in the third inning, when designated hitter Nick Pratto launched a solo shot over the right-center field fence. It was Pratto's 13th home run at the Triple-A level, his 28th of the season, and seventh home run in the last nine games.

Iowa responded with a solo homer by Greg Deichmann in the bottom of the third inning to trim Omaha's lead to 6-2 through three innings.

Kowar allowed two runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out seven across 5.0 innings to bring his league-leading total to 115. His 3.46 ERA ranks fourth in the league.

Melendez cracked his first home run of the game in the fifth inning, lifting a solo shot down the right-field line for his second extra-base hit of the game. The Chasers added two more runs in the seventh when Melendez brought in Pratto from third with an opposite-field single. First baseman Ryan McBroom later scored on a fielder's choice groundout.

The I-Cubs scored three unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth innings, scoring two runs in the seventh on a solo home run by Jared Young and an RBI single from Alfonso Rivas. Johneshwy Fargas led off the eighth inning with a solo home run for Iowa's final run of the game.

Melendez, who entered the ninth inning a double short of hitting for the cycle, blasted a two-run homer over the centerfield fence in his final at-bat of the night to round out the Omaha scoring. Melendez' two home runs brought his Triple-A total to five and his season total to 33, a mark that ranks second in Minor League Baseball. Melendez finished the game 4-for-4 with two home runs, one triple, four RBIs, and a walk.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, when left-hander Marcelo Martinez (2-5, 5.85) faces right-hander Cory Abbott (1-5, 6.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. CT coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

Following a week-long series against the Iowa Cubs, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park to host the Toledo Mud Hens (DET) for six games from August 31-Sept. 5. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

