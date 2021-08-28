Knights Split Saturday's Twin Bill with Bulls

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Infielder Danny Mendick rejoined the Charlotte Knights on Saturday, just in time to play hero.

Mendick launched a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Knights to a thrilling 5-4 win in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

The Knights entered the final inning of game two down by a score of 4-0 to the Bulls and scored five runs to win in walk-off fashion. It was Charlotte's fourth walk-off win on the homestand.

First baseman Gavin Sheets led the inning off with his 11th home run of the season to put the Knights on the scoreboard for the first time on Saturday. Down by a score of 4-1, the Knights continued to mount a comeback. Three batters later, after a Micker Adolfo single, Mikie Mahtook doubled home Adolfo to give the Knights a second run in the inning.

With two outs in the inning, and Mahtook on second base, pinch-hitter Yermin Mercedes drew a key walk to set things up for Mendick. With runners on first and second base, Mendick sent the crowd of over 7,000 fans home happy with a three-run blast over the left field wall.

RHP Jimmy Lambert was solid over five innings but did not factor in the decision. He allowed two runs on two hits over five innings. He stuck-out five batters and his only blemish of the day was a two-run home run to Durham first baseman Tristan Kelly in the fourth inning. Kelly later added a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning, providing three of Durham's four runs in game two.

RHP Kyle Crick (2-0, 0.87) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen. He struck-out two batters and allowed one run in the top of the seventh inning.

The Knights fell in game one by a score of 4-0. RHP Alex McRae (2-6, 5.37) gave up two runs over four innings and was saddled with the loss. The Knights had just three hits in game one of the twin bill.

The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time team broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com on Sunday. The game will also air live on My 12 WMYT starting at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

