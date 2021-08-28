Pigs score two in 12th to snap four-game skid
August 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (44-55) were able to snap their four-game losing streak on Saturday night as they won 9-8 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (59-38).
The RailRiders scored three runs in the top of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. All three runs were unearned as the Pigs committed two errors in the inning. Lehigh Valley answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to cut Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 3-2.
Estevan Florial extended the RailRiders lead to 4-2 in the top of the fourth inning as he hit an RBI single against Adonis Medina. Alec Bohm hit a two-run double against Deivi Garcia in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Donny Sands broke the tie in the top of the fifth inning by hitting a solo home run against Medina to give the RailRiders a 5-4 lead.
The Pigs would tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Matt Vierling hit a sacrifice fly against Sal Romano. Both teams would score runs in the 10th and 11th innings before the RailRiders would take an 8-7 lead in the top of the 12th inning against Braeden Ogle (3-3).
Adam Haseley scored on a fielder's choice to tie the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the 12th inning. Nick Maton hit a sacrifice fly to score C.J. Chatham to give the IronPigs a 9-8 win. Nick Green (2-2) suffered the loss for the RailRiders.
Lehigh Valley and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wrap up their series at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
