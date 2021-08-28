Syracuse Spoils Cavalli's Debut Saturday

August 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Syracuse Salt Potatoes scored five runs in the 3rd inning and beat the Rochester Plates 5-3 Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Salt Potatoes had just one hit through two innings against Cade Cavalli, who was making his Triple-A debut. Cavalli got a ground out and struck out the opposing pitcher to begin the 3rd inning but Mark Payton singled on a 3-0 pitch, Khalil Lee walked, and New York rehabber Luis Guillorme was down 0-2 before being hit by a pitch to load the bases. Albert Almora Jr. drove in a run with an infield single to make it 1-0 and Travis Blankenhorn cleared the bases with a double on the first pitch of his at-bat to extend the Syracuse lead to 4-0. Wilfredo Tovar followed with a single to make it 5-0.

Cavalli was charged with five runs on five hits, one hit batter, and one walk with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings. The 2020 Washington first round pick (22nd overall) out of the University of Oklahoma is tied for the minor league lead with 154 strikeouts this season.

The Plates (43-54) would not go quietly. Keibert Ruiz walked to start the 4th inning and Daniel Palka settled for a double after just missing a home run to put runners on second and third. Jake Noll drove in Ruiz with a single and Mike Ford's fielder's choice scored Palka to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Rochester put the first two men on in the 6th inning but couldn't score. The Plates did add a run in the 7th inning as Andrew Stevenson struck out with two outs, advanced to second base on a passed ball, and scored on Noll's second RBI single of the night.

Syracuse finished with just six hits and four of them came in that 3rd inning as the bullpen of Diego Moreno, Wander Suero, Gabe Klobosits, and Andrew Lee combined for 5.0 scoreless innings.

The Salt Potatoes tied the 2021 Duel of the Dishes series at one game apiece. The winner-take-all game three will take place on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Whichever team wins will take home the Golden Fork and the losing team will have to do a cap giveaway at their ballpark for the winning team next season.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.