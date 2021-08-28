Indians Outlast Bats, 13-10

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians came back from a three-run deficit with a six-run inning in the bottom of the fourth to defeat the Louisville Bats on Saturday night, 13-10.

Louisville (41-59) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning with a home run over the left field wall from Mark Kolozsvary. Alejo Lopez doubled to right-center followed by a triple from Mike Freeman and a sacrifice fly from Alfredo Rodriguez to take the 3-0 lead.

After three scoreless innings, the Indians (47-53) topped the Bats' three-run inning with a six-run inning in the bottom of the fourth inning. Phillip Evans hit a lead-off double and Bligh Madris singled to left-center to score Evans and put Indy on the board. Back-to-back walks to Christian Bethancourt and Hunter Owen loaded the bases for Jared Oliva, who hit a two-RBI single to tie the game. With runners on first and second, Chris Sharpe was hit by pitch to load the bases again. Two fielding errors by the Bats' first baseman allowed two more runs and a sacrifice fly by Evans gave the Indians a 6-3 lead.

With one out in the top of the fifth frame, Freeman hit an inside-the-park home run to right field to bring the Bats within two at 6-4.

Four straight walks to start the bottom of the seventh inning gave Indy a 7-4 lead but the Indians did not stop there. With the bases loaded and one out, Paul hit a bases clearing double to right field to score Bethancourt, Owen and Oliva and extend the lead to 10-4.

Narciso Crook hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning to give Louisville one run back but it was not enough as the Indians tacked on three more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Evans doubled down the right-field line followed by a walk to Bethancourt and a fielder's choice for Owen to load the bases. Oliva collected two more RBI with a single to right field to give Indy a 13-5 lead.

Louisville attempted a late comeback in the top of the ninth inning scoring five runs on four hits but Indy shut down the threat and ended the game at 13-10.

Oliva finished the game with a career-high tying five RBI followed by Paul who collected a career-high four RBI.

Blake Weiman (W, 3-0) earned the win after entering in the sixth inning. He did not allow a hit and fanned one batter. Dylan Baker (L, 0-1) took the loss after giving up five runs (one unearned) on four hits in two innings of relief.

The Indians will look to split the series with Louisville tomorrow afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM ET. RHP James Marvel (4-6, 5.42) will face off against RHP Michael Mariot (4-4, 3.34).

