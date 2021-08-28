Chasers Blast Four Home Runs to Earn Fourth Straight Win
August 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Omaha Storm Chasers cracked four home runs while left-hander Marcelo Martinez threw 6.0 shutout innings to defeat the Iowa Cubs, 7-1, on Saturday at Principal Park and earn a fourth straight win.
Omaha (56-44) has now won seven of its last eight games, including five against Iowa (42-59) in this series.
The Chasers scored the game's first runs in the second inning, when second baseman Erick Mejia smacked a two-run homer against right-hander Cory Abbott (Loss 1-6) over the right-field fence. It was Mejia's third home run of the season and first since he returned to the Storm Chasers following playing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the Dominican Republic.
Omaha added three runs in the third inning. After shortstop Adalberto Mondesi singled and stole second, first baseman Nick Pratto hit an RBI, opposite-field single to extend the Chasers' lead. Two batters later, centerfielder Kyle Isbel launched a two-run homer down the right-field line for his 11th home run of the season.
Isbel finished the game 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and two RBIs.
The Storm Chasers' final two runs came in the fifth inning. Mondesi led off with a solo home run down the right-field line, his first as part of this rehab assignment. Mondesi finished the game 3-for-5 with a home run and stolen base. Over his last two games, Mondesi is 5-for-9 with a home run and three stolen bases. Designated hitter Ryan McBroom rounded out the scoring with a solo blast to straightaway centerfield for his 24th home run of the season.
Left-hander Marcelo Martinez (Win, 3-5) turned in his third quality start of the season, striking out six and walking two over his 6.0 innings. Right-hander Collin Snider allowed one run on one hit in 2.0 innings of relief while striking out three before right-hander Jake Newberry struck out two in a perfect ninth.
The Storm Chasers complete their series with the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday, when left-hander Foster Griffin (0-0, 2.45) faces Iowa right-hander Matt Swarmer (3-6, 5.93). First pitch is scheduled for 1:08 p.m. CT coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.
Following a week-long series against the Iowa Cubs, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park to host the Toledo Mud Hens (DET) for six games from August 31-Sept. 5. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
