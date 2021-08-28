I-Cubs Drop Fourth Straight to Omaha

DES MOINES, IA - The Omaha Storm Chasers (56-44) took a 5-0 series lead by hitting four more home runs to beat the Iowa Cubs (42-59) 7-1, Saturday at Principal Park.

Erick Mejia started the scoring in the second inning for Omaha, hitting a two-run home run against Iowa's starter Cory Abbott. The Storm Chasers added three more in the third with a single from Nick Pratto and another two-run blast from Kyle Isbel.

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom added solo home runs in the fifth inning to extend Omaha's lead to 7-0. Abbott allowed seven earned runs on eight hits including four home runs, while walking two and striking out nine.

Ethan Roberts, Brendon Little and Tommy Nance combined to throw 4.2 scoreless frames, keeping Omaha off the board the rest of the way. The trio allowed just two hits and struck out five batters on the night.

Greg Deichmann drove in the I-Cubs' lone run with an RBI single in the eighth inning, but that was all they would score, falling by a score of 7-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- After driving in the only run of the game for Iowa tonight, Greg Deichmann now has four hits and four RBI in his last four games.

- In his first game since July 23, Tommy Nance threw a scoreless ninth inning, allowing just one hit in his four batters faced.

- Brendon Little spun two perfect innings, striking out three batters along the way.

Iowa and Omaha will play the sixth and final game of the series, with Iowa searching for a win to avoid the six-game sweep. First pitch of the finale is set for 1:08 pm at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

