Charleston Battery vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Nick Markanich recorded his 20th goal of the season and notched an assist as the Charleston Battery swept to a 5-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Patriots Point as MD Myers bagged his 10th goal of the campaign and Emilio Ycaza, Jackson Conway and Robbie Crawford also found the net for the hosts.

