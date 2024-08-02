Charleston Battery vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
August 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Nick Markanich recorded his 20th goal of the season and notched an assist as the Charleston Battery swept to a 5-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Patriots Point as MD Myers bagged his 10th goal of the campaign and Emilio Ycaza, Jackson Conway and Robbie Crawford also found the net for the hosts.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 2, 2024
- Indy Eleven Blanked by Charleston Battery, 5-0 - Indy Eleven
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 8/3/24 - San Antonio FC
- Highly-Touted United States Youth International Defender Pedro Guimaraes Becomes Latest Player to Join Orange County SC - Orange County SC
- Hartford Close Two-Match Week in Birmingham - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Head to Texas to Take on San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- Las Vegas Lights FC Adds Danish Centerback Elias Gartig - Las Vegas Lights FC
- FC Tulsa Training Academy Forging Pathway to Pros - FC Tulsa
- Legion FC Embracing Versatility Ahead of Hartford Athletic Matchup - Birmingham Legion FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Loudoun United FC - Miami FC
- Week 22 Preview: NCFC Visits Orange County SC - North Carolina FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Tampa Bay Rowdies on Hometown Heroes Night at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Rematch at Memphis 901 FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising FC Signs Striker Tomás Ángel on Loan from Los Angeles FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Memphis 901 FC Looks to Solidify Standing against El Paso - Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Andy Cabrera to 25-Day Contract - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rhode Island FC Takes on Detroit City FC Tomorrow on CBS - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity at New Mexico United - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Charleston Battery Acquire Jay Chapman, Christian Garner on Loan
- Battery Travel to Florida for Rowdies Duel
- Battery Win 1-2 over Loudoun in Morning Match, Dossantos and Markanich Score
- Battery Head to Virginia for Midmorning Loudoun Match
- Battery Cruise Past Miami 2-0, Markanich Scores Brace