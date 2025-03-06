Carolina Core FC Sign Midfielder Mateo Sarmiento
March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed midfielder Mateo Sarmiento.
Sarmiento, 20, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with Inter Miami CF Academy (2024) in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), collegiately with Iona University (2023), and Weston FC (2022) in USL League Two. Most recently, Sarmiento appeared for Inter Miami CF's Academy during the 2024 UPSL regular season.
"We are pleased to welcome Mateo to the squad, as he will add quality depth to our midfield," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "Mateo is crafty on the ball and will certainly bring an element of flair to our attack."
The Bucaramanga, Colombia, native began his career playing with Weston FC in USL League Two, making seven total appearances during the 2022 season. Following his performances, Sarmiento would go on to sign and play collegiately for NCAA Division One Iona University, making eight appearances during the Fall 2023 season. After his time at Iona, Sarmiento would return to Florida and compete with Inter Miami CF Academy's UPSL side in 2024.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Mateo Sarmiento
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Date Of Birth: July 23, 2004
Age: 20
Birthplace: Bucaramanga, Colombia
Nationality: Colombian
Last Club: Inter Miami CF Academy
Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign midfielder Mateo Sarmiento on a free contract.
