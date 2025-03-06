Carolina Core FC Sign Midfielder Mateo Sarmiento

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has signed midfielder Mateo Sarmiento.

Sarmiento, 20, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with Inter Miami CF Academy (2024) in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), collegiately with Iona University (2023), and Weston FC (2022) in USL League Two. Most recently, Sarmiento appeared for Inter Miami CF's Academy during the 2024 UPSL regular season.

"We are pleased to welcome Mateo to the squad, as he will add quality depth to our midfield," said Carolina Core FC Head Coach Donovan Ricketts. "Mateo is crafty on the ball and will certainly bring an element of flair to our attack."

The Bucaramanga, Colombia, native began his career playing with Weston FC in USL League Two, making seven total appearances during the 2022 season. Following his performances, Sarmiento would go on to sign and play collegiately for NCAA Division One Iona University, making eight appearances during the Fall 2023 season. After his time at Iona, Sarmiento would return to Florida and compete with Inter Miami CF Academy's UPSL side in 2024.

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign midfielder Mateo Sarmiento.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Mateo Sarmiento

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150

Date Of Birth: July 23, 2004

Age: 20

Birthplace: Bucaramanga, Colombia

Nationality: Colombian

Last Club: Inter Miami CF Academy

Transaction: Carolina Core FC sign midfielder Mateo Sarmiento on a free contract.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.