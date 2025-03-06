Philadelphia Union II vs. Inter Miami CF II Now Set for Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET
March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II's road matchup against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Sunday, March 23.
This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.
