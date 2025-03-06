Chicago Fire FC II Signs Academy Forward Darris Hyte

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire Academy forward Darris Hyte (pronounced: HITE) to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2028, with a Club option for 2029. Hyte becomes only the second Chicago Fire Academy player to sign directly with Chicago Fire II, highlighting the player development pathway from the Academy to the professional ranks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Darris has been consistently developing within the Academy and showcased his talents at MLS NEXT Cup where he was named the Most Valuable Player for his age group," said Chicago Fire FC General Manager Alex Boler. "He is an exciting winger with a lot of pace and athleticism, and we're excited to have him in our environment where we can continue to challenge him and help him progress in his next steps as a professional."

Hyte, 16, joins Chicago Fire II after joining the Chicago Fire Academy in 2021 at the U-13 age level. Most notably, Hyte was part of the U-15 Chicago Fire Academy team that won 2024 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup with a 3-1 victory against the LA Galaxy at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. Hyte rounded out the scoring with the team's third goal of the match and was named 2024 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup Most Valuable Player.

"It is exciting to see another player from the Chicago Fire Academy continue through the Fire's player pathway from the Academy level to the professional level," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Gregg Broughton. "The addition of Darris further demonstrates the Fire's commitment to developing world-class players who represent their city and have the potential to reach the highest level."

At the international level, Hyte has represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Teams at the U-14, U-15 and U-16 age levels. Most recently, Hyte was a member of the U-16 MYNT that participated in a training camp in Fayetteville, Ga., in September 2024.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC II signed Chicago Fire Academy forward Darris Hyte (pronounced: HITE) to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. His contract will run through 2028, with a Club option for 2029.

Name: Darris Hyte

Position: Forward

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 128 lbs.

Date of Birth: Feb. 15, 2009

Hometown: Libertyville, Illinois

Birthplace: Hoffman, Illinois

Citizenship: United States of America

Previous Club: Chicago Fire Academy

