Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change
March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their home match against Inter Miami CF II, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 23 (3:00 p.m. ET), will now be played on Saturday, May 25 (3:00 p.m. ET). The game will still be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Philadelphia Union II kick off their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on March 9th when they travel to Gillette Stadium to play New England Revolution II (3:00 p.m. ET).
For more information, please visit https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/unionii/.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 6, 2025
- Sporting KC II Signs Midfielder Shane Donovan to MLS NEXT Pro Professional Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change - Philadelphia Union II
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Forward Stas Korzeniowski - Philadelphia Union II
- Crown Legacy FC Signs Defender Daniel Moore - Crown Legacy FC
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs Academy Forward Darris Hyte - Chicago Fire FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Forward Stas Korzeniowski
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Óscar Benítez to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Willyam Ferreira to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc to MLS NEXT Pro Roster