Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their home match against Inter Miami CF II, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 23 (3:00 p.m. ET), will now be played on Saturday, May 25 (3:00 p.m. ET). The game will still be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Philadelphia Union II kick off their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on March 9th when they travel to Gillette Stadium to play New England Revolution II (3:00 p.m. ET).

