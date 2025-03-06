Philadelphia Union II Sign Forward Stas Korzeniowski

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed forward Stas Korzeniowski to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. The 22-year-old forward will be added to Union II's active roster. Korzeniowski was selected by the Philadelphia Union with the 53rd overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

"Stas has had a strong preseason with both the first team and Union II, where he showed his ability to adapt to our system and make an impact on the attack," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach, Ryan Richter. "His size, strength, and quality provide an invaluable asset, as he's able to challenge defenders physically and provide a strong presence in the box."

Korzeniowski, 22, joins Union II following a standout collegiate career at the University of Pennsylvania, where he appeared in 69 matches (54 starts) over four seasons, scoring 32 goals and recording 17 assists. In 2024, he led the Quakers with 12 goals and 26 points, earning co-Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Ivy honors. He was also named a First Team Scholar All-American and First Team All-Northeast Region.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign forward Stas Korzeniowski to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 6, 2025.

Name: Stas Korzeniowski

Position: Forward

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 193 lbs

Born: January 30, 2003

Birthplace: Skillman, NJ

Hometown: Skillman, NJ

Citizenship: USA

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign forward Stas Korzeniowski on March 6, 2025.

