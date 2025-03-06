Toronto FC II Add Three MLS SuperDraft Picks Ahead of 2025 MLS Next Pro Season Opener

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed defender Reid Fisher and midfielders Michael Sullivan and Patrick McDonald to MLS NEXT Pro contracts. Fisher, Sullivan and McDonald will be added to the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"This group of draft picks provide quality and upside, and we couldn't be happier for them to begin their professional careers within our environment. Reid Fisher gives us a commanding presence at the back while Sullivan and McDonald will provide balance and consistency in midfield," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "It's no secret that we value the college game - players like Alonso Coello, Luka Gavran, Nate Edwards and Charlie Sharp exemplify that, and we're looking forward to seeing these former collegiate players continue to grow in our environment."

Fisher, 20, was originally selected 23rd overall (first round) by Toronto FC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. The Huntington Beach, California native spent the last three seasons at San Diego State University (SDSU), where he recorded two goals and two assists through 35 appearances (all starts). As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Fisher led the Aztecs backline and was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, a College Soccer News Freshman All-American, SDSU Male Newcomer of the Year and was a Pac-12 Honour Roll recipient. The defender was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region First Team and the All-Western Athletic Conference First Team in 2024.

Sullivan, 22, was originally selected 39th overall (second round) by TFC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the past four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he recorded six goals and two assists through 67 appearances (41 starts). The Tarentum, Pennsylvania native earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Team honours in his sophomore (2022) and junior (2023) campaigns. He contributed to the Panthers' advancement to the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship in each of his four seasons (2021 - 2024) at Pitt. As a senior, Sullivan made 19 appearances (17 starts) in 2024 and helped the Panthers lift the ACC regular season championship for the first time in program history.

McDonald, 21, was originally selected 59th overall (third round) by the Reds in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the past four seasons at Indiana University, where he registered eight goals and 11 assists through 89 appearances (77 starts). The Greensboro, North Carolina native earned First Team All-Big Ten honours as a junior, as he helped the Hoosiers win the Big Ten regular season and Big Ten Tournament during the 2023 season, along with First Team All-North Region and First Team All-Big Ten honours as a senior. Prior to Indiana, McDonald spent time with Indy Eleven of the USL Championship, along with the Indiana Fire Academy.

Toronto FC II open their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season with four consecutive road matches, taking on FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, March 9 (6:00 p.m. ET), Chicago Fire FC II on Thursday, March 13 (8:00 p.m. ET), New England Revolution II on Friday, March 28 (3:00 p.m. ET) and Inter Miami CF II (7:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 10. The Young Reds then host Carolina Core FC in the club's 2025 Home Opener on Friday, April 18, with kick-off at York Lions Stadium set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

TRANSACTIONS: Toronto FC II sign defender Reid Fisher and midfielders Michael Sullivan and Patrick McDonald to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

REID FISHER

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 195 lbs.

Birthdate: May 26, 2004 (Age - 20)

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Nationality: American

College: San Diego State University

MICHAEL SULLIVAN

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthdate: March 3, 2003 (Age - 22)

Hometown: Tarentum, Pennsylvania

Nationality: American

College: University of Pittsburgh

PATRICK McDONALD

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthdate: March 28, 2003 (Age - 21)

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Nationality: American

College: Indiana University

TORONTO FC II ROSTER AS OF MARCH 6, 2025

Following the signing of three MLS SuperDraft picks, Toronto FC II now has 17 players signed to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts entering the 2025 campaign.

Goalkeepers (1) : Shafique Wilson

Defenders (6) : Micah Chisholm, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Marko Stojadinovic, Theo Rigopoulos, Ythallo Rodrigues de Oliveira

Midfielders (8) : Hassan Ayari, Andrei Dumitru, Mark Fisher, Malik Henry, Costa Iliadis, Patrick McDonald, Lucas Olguin, Michael Sullivan

Forwards (2) : Dékwon Barrow, Joshua Nugent

