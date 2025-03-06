Crown Legacy FC Signs Defender Daniel Moore

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Crown Legacy FC today announced the signing of defender Daniel Moore to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2025 season, with a Club option for 2026.

"Daniel is a high-potential fullback we have been following closely at UNC Charlotte," said Assistant General Manager Bobby Belair. "We are proud to add another local talent to the club and further highlight the level of play in the Carolinas. He will strengthen our backline as we prepare for our third season in MLS NEXT Pro. We're excited to see how Daniel develops in our environment in his first professional season."

Moore, 22, most recently played two seasons at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he appeared in 36 matches for the 49ers and scored two goals to go along with four assists. In his senior season, Moore played in all 19 matches, tallying three assists and was a part of a backline that finished 13th in the NCAA in scoring defense and was first in shutout percentage. Prior to his time with UNCC, the Charlotte native played three seasons (2020-22) at the University of St. Louis, featuring in 26 matches and helping the Billikens to an A-10 regular season and tournament title, along with an appearance in the NCAA Quarterfinals in 2021.

Name: Daniel Moore

Transaction: Crown Legacy FC signs defender Daniel Moore to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2025, with a Club option for 2026.

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Birthdate: 7/12/2002 (22)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Previous Club: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

