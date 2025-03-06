Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. New York City FC II

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Crown Legacy FC is set to kick off its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign tomorrow, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET when it welcomes New York City FC II at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.

CLFC seeks to start the season strong under new Head Coach Gary Dicker. The Irishman joined the Club in November 2024 from Brighton & Hove Albion where he served as an assistant coach with the Seagulls' U-21 squad. Crown Legacy FC returns players such as Homegrown talents Jack Neeley and Aron John, who will look to build upon his MLS NEXT Pro Best XI season. The Club also welcomed in new faces over the offseason, like highly-touted Mali midfield prospect Baye Coulibaly and MLS SuperDraft selection Barzee Blama.

NYCFC II finished the 2024 season sixth in the Eastern Conference with an 11-8-9 (W-L-D) record, falling to Philadelphia Union II in the first round of the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Playoffs. NYCFC II will be without its 2024 leading goalscorer, Taylor Calheira (14g, 5a), but return an experienced core, including players such as Máximo Carrizo and Piero Elias.

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.