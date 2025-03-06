Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Inter Miami CF II

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC in training

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC in training(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club is ready for chapter two.

After missing the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs by a whisker in 2024, the club is ready to build on the momentum from in its inaugural season in the league under new Head Coach Chris Nugent.

Nugent was the assistant coach for the majority of the 2024 campaign and was interim head coach for the final two regular season matches, so he will be installing all of his learnings and insights into a fresh and hungry squad.

CFC met Miami three times last season and came out on top in the head-to-head with two wins (6-2 at Finley Stadium on April 13 and 2-1 in Fort Lauderdale on May 10) and a defeat (1-5 on August 25).

Coach's Corner

Head Coach Chris Nugent previewed the season opener from Fort Lauderdale.

"It's always tough at the start of the season to know the opponents well. There's not a lot to go off of. You don't know too much about the players. It will feel new but I think it's good for us to be adaptable. Hopefully our preseason tests we faced will translate over well to this match.

"We need to continue with our identity that we've built up through preseason; our identity on and off the ball. We need to stick to who we are. We've shown we can be very good in those moments, so continuing that through now into the season will be key for us."

Know the Opponent

Inter Miami CF II announced on Tuesday of this week that former assistant coach Cristian 'Lobo' Ledesma was appointed as the club's new head coach.

Miami finished third in an extremely-tight and competitive Eastern Conference in 2024 with a 14-8-6 overall record and 48 points. MLSNEXTPro.com's Skylar Rostad tabbed Miami Academy star Victor Fung to play a key role in 2025 for the club.

Watch Party

Can't make it Fort Lauderdale? Don't worry! Newly-added Cheers Collective member Clever Alehouse will be hosting the club's official away match watch party.

Match info

Venue: Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 7

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.