Toronto FC II Sign Canadians Malik Henry and Micah Chisholm

March 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed midfielder Malik Henry and defender Micah Chisholm to MLS NEXT Pro contracts ahead of the 2025 season. The pair will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited for Malik and Micah to join the TFC II roster for 2025, as both players have exhibited qualities that are aligned with our club ethos," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "Malik was previously a standout in the Academy and we're happy to welcome him back to the club after multiple successful seasons in the NCAA. Micah brings both local ties and European experience, and we're pleased to provide him a platform to continue to grow and develop."

Henry, 22, was originally selected 39th overall (second round) by CF Montréal in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft on December 19, 2023. The Hamilton, Ontario native split his collegiate career between University of North Carolina (2020) and the University of Akron (2021-2024). Following three appearances for the Tar Heels as a rookie, he registered two goals and 21 assists in 71 appearances across four seasons with the Zips. At Akron, Henry also earned numerous accolades including Second Team All-Mid-American Conference (2021), All-Ohio (2021, 2023), First Team All-MAC (2022), Second Team All-BIG EAST (2023, 2024), Third Team All-East Region (2023) and First Team All-East Region (2024) honours. Prior to his NCAA career, he spent three years in the Toronto FC Academy, playing across the U-15, U-16, and U-17 age groups, after playing youth soccer with Hamilton United. Internationally, Henry represented Canada at the U-15 level, making three appearances and scoring a goal at the 2017 Concacaf U-15 Championship in the United States.

Chisholm, 20, most recently spent time with Hannover 96 II, the reserve team of 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96, during the 2023-2024 season. The Markham, Ontario native made six appearances including his professional debut against TSV Havelse on August 19, 2023, and helped the German club lift the 2023-2024 Regionalliga Nord championship. Prior to his experience in Europe, the defender attended Wilfrid Laurier University, where he registered one goal and three assists in 10 appearances during his rookie season with the Golden Hawks. Chisholm originally played youth soccer with Unionville Milliken SC and made five appearances for the club in League1 Ontario action.

MALIK HENRY

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthdate: July 23, 2002 (Age - 22)

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

College: The University of Akron

MICAH CHISHOLM

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 168 lbs.

Birthdate: November 19, 2004 (Age - 20)

Hometown: Markham, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Hannover 96 II

